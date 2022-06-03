INDIALIFESTYLE

Himachal CM lauds resumption of Kangra Valley Summer Festival after a decade

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated the Kangra Valley Summer Festival-2022 at Dharamshala Police Ground.

Four cultural evenings will be part of this ongoing festival from June 2 to June 9.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that he did not know why the summer festival in Dharamshala could not be held for the last 10 years, adding that “It is a matter of surprise that the big festival was not even organised. Why did the previous government stop the festival?”

Jai Ram Thakur highlighted that organising this festival after almost a decade is a commendable step towards promoting tourism in Kangra Valley.

He said that handicrafts artisans and other local artists have got an opportunity to showcase their talent through this fair. Events of this kind provide a market to local craftsmen, artisans, and self-employed people.

The CM went on to say that Dharamshala is a world famous tourist destination and the government is making every effort to promote tourism here.

In a musical event at the festival, Himachal Police Orchestra called Harmony of Pines, along with Tibetan artist presented a song ‘Thank You, India’. The Tibetan artists particularly took this opportunity to pay homage to India. The presentation was greatly appreciated by the audience.

The artists were joined by playback singer Mannat Noor, who engaged the audience joyously as they danced to her songs.

Dharamsala is a major tourist attraction for people from all over the world. In McLeodganj is the residence of the Dalai Lama.

20220603-134403

