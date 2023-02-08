INDIA

Himachal CM lays stone of Rs 57.72 cr Himachal Niketan

To provide accommodation to students and visitors from the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Rs 57.72-crore five-storey Himachal Niketan in Dwarka here.

Besides two VIP rooms, there will be 36 general rooms exclusively for the students and 40 general suites. In addition to this, there will be three room dormitories for staff. It will also have a facility to park 53 vehicles and 87 two-wheelers in the basement. In all, there will be 81 rooms.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said this would be an additional facility apart from the existing Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan, offering accommodation facility to students aspiring for competitive examinations held in New Delhi.

Himachal Niketan would exclusively offer comfortable stay to students and favourable atmosphere for studies.

“Apart from existing Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, facilitating stay facilities to residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting New Delhi for various purposes, including availing of medical services, at AIIMS, Himachal Niketan will be the third alternative to stay,” said the Chief Minister.

Every year many people from Himachal visit other states of the country to spend their winter vacations.

Himachal Niketan would be an additional option for their halt in New Delhi, he said. The PWD has been directed to complete it by 2025. He said the PWD Minister would also review progress of construction at regular intervals so that timely construction could also be ensured.

Earlier, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed and honoured the Chief Minister. He assured timely completion of Himachal Niketan.

