INDIA

Himachal CM meets Rajnath over strengthening of road network in border areas

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the strengthening of the road network in border areas.

He also requested the Union Minister to expedite the construction of roads under Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Better road connectivity in border areas plays a vital role in development and security of the nation. Roads are the premier mode of transportation in the state and are also essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors, the chief minister said.

He also discussed various other issues pertaining to the state and requested Centre’s support and cooperation.

According to a statement of the Himachal Pradesh government, the Defence Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.

