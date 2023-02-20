INDIA

Himachal CM opens crime response centre

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated Vyomnetra (integrated surveillance and crime response centre) established at a cost of Rs 3 crore here that would expedite the response timing in case of a disaster with better communication and surveillance techniques.

The high-tech system has about 250 cameras installed for monitoring of all entry and exit points of the town. Vyomnetra will be helpful in keeping a vigil on criminals.

The system has been integrated with the intelligent traffic management system set up in Sundernagar town with cloud-based technology and the traffic could be monitored from Mandi.

In the future, Vyomnetra would also be linked with surveillance and other technology through drones, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said this control post would be helpful streamlining the traffic in a better way and will be of help during mishaps or disasters.

20230220-125006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What to look out for in these much-awaited OTT shows, starting...

    ‘Lionel is officially the greatest ever’: Netizens react after Messi wins...

    Owaisi meets families of Raj youth whose charred bodies were found...

    Modi, Shah, CMs of NE states to attend NEC’s golden jubilee...