Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday virtually inaugurated a makeshift Covid-19 hospital at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Rabon in Solan district, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore.

Thakur said the hospital, which was completed in just 14 days, would have 200 oxygen bed with 100 doctors, staff nurses and other paramedical staff. A laboratory for rapid testing has also been set up at the hospital.

The Chief Minister said the Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect has been helping the state fight the pandemic by providing properties for setting up makeshift hospitals at Mandi, Paraur and Solan.

Thakur said the state has ensured that no Covid patient is deprived of healthcare facilities, adding that the state government has taken several initiatives to combat the pandemic.

On the request of the state, the Centre has enhanced its quota of oxygen from 15 MT to 40 MT, he added.

