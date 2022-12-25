INDIA

Himachal CM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

After recovering from Covid-19, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum here to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister.

He said the supreme sacrifice made by her for the country’s integrity and unity would always be remembered.

He said Indira Gandhi has taken many unprecedented decisions as Prime Minister which gave a new direction to the country’s development, and she would always be remembered for the decisions taken in the interest of people.

Sukhu said Himachal was established as a state only by then Prime Minister Gandhi. It was due to her decision that Himachal Pradesh has got proper direction towards development.

The people of Himachal would always remember Indira Gandhi for providing full statehood to Himachal and fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the state, he added.

On this occasion, he showed keen interest in displayed items, photographs, etc., related to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and their family members at the museum.

20221225-164802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1.34 lakh Covid cases, 2,887 deaths in India in 24 hrs

    Gujarat AAP releases second list of new office-bearers

    ‘Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie’s body of work’...

    Bangladesh Islamists regroup following Sheikh Hasina’s crackdown after Modi visit