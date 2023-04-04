INDIALIFESTYLE

Himachal CM plays host to 69 destitute students

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday invited 69 destitute students, including 16 orphans, from the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi here to watch proceedings of the Assembly.

The children, who had earlier never got an opportunity to witness the assembly proceedings, were elated to be there.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with them and also had lunch with them and asked them about their experience in the Assembly.

During conversations, he highlighted the government’s initiatives for their welfare, including the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Scheme and initiatives to be taken for their higher studies and educational tours out of the state.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In a New Year gift to the orphans and destitute women, the government has set up a fund of Rs 101 crore to sponsor their higher education, vocational education and overall financial wellbeing.

As per the government, a total of 6,000 children and destitute women would benefit from the scheme.

