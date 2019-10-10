Himachal CM raises national issues to seek vote in by-poll

Dharamsala, Oct 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, here on Saturday, decided to talk about national issues to seek vote in the Dharamsala Assembly by-election for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Seeking vote for BJP candidate Vishal Neharia, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the world had acknowledged India as a superpower.

He praised Modi for historic decisions, like removal of Article 370, which was the root cause of spread of terrorism and anti-national activities in J&K. It would start an era of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K, he added.

Slamming the Congress, Thakur said the party was divided on abolition of Article 370 and couldn’t digest development in the country and the state under the BJP.

The double engine had accelerated the pace of development, which was making the Congress leaders confused as they had nothing to say against the government, the Chief Minister said.

Pachhad in the Sirmaur district will also witness vote on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24.

–IANS

