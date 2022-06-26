Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday called upon people to ensure their participation in the campaign to end drug menace in the state.

The CM said this during a programme in Shimla on the occasion of International Drug Prevention Day, ‘Nasha Nahi Zindagi Chuno’ campaign, which was started in collaboration with the Drug Prevention Board and State Tax and Excise Department.

“Drug addiction has become a matter of grave concern in Himachal Pradesh too. The young generation is getting sucked into the quagmire of drug addiction, although the government is taking comprehensive steps for the prevention of drugs, but public participation is also very important for the eradication of drugs,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a special task force for the prevention of drugs. It will be headed by DGP Sanjay Kundu.

