Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting in state capital Shimla and announced several key decisions.

The Chief Minister approved the state drone policy as well as the logistics policy for this year.

The hill state became the first in the country to formulate a drone policy.

Sharing information about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the state drone policy, 2022, was approved in the meeting.

He added that the new state drone policy will provide new employment opportunities in the state and the main objective of this policy will be to generate employment through government initiatives such as the National Education Policy, Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, Himachal Pradesh Startup Scheme, National Skill Development Mission and others.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved the Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy, 2022. This policy will be able to establish coordination among various departments for the implementation and monitoring of plans and provide support to the industrial development of the state.

Bhardwaj added that to check and monitor illegal mining in the state, approval has been given to create 12 posts of Mining Inspector, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector and 24 posts of Mining Guard in the Himachal Pradesh Industries department.

Approval was also given to create and fill 16 posts in different categories for newly opened college at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district.

The Cabinet has also decided to open new fire stations at Nihari in Mandi district and Dhankhar in Kullu and two new sub fire stations at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district and Kilar in Chamba.

The Cabinet gave its approval to upgrade three fire stations to sub fire stations at Chaupal in Shimla district, Shillai in Sirmaur and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district and create 129 posts of different categories and add 16 vehicles.

The Cabinet also decided to upgrade Chandi primary health centre to community health centre in Kangra district.

It has also been decided to increase the bed capacity in Nagrota Suriyan Community Health Centre in Kangra district from 6 to 50 beds by creating 27 posts in different categories.

Apart from this, it was also decided to open a community health centre at Darlaghat in Solan district and fill eight posts in different categories.

