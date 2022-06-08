Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the venue of the proposed All India Chief Secretaries’ Conference to be held on June 16-17, and took stock of preparations for the conference. The conference will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday directed the district administration and the concerned officials to complete all the arrangements in a time bound manner. He also visited the Central University Campus and the ‘Paridhi Grih’.

Earlier, Thakur during an informal interaction with the media said that it is a matter of pride for the state that President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi are visiting Himachal Pradesh within a week.

Along with the Chief Minister, MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, BJP’s State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana and BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor were also present during visit.

