INDIA

Himachal CM takes stock of preparations for Chief Secretaries’ conference

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the venue of the proposed All India Chief Secretaries’ Conference to be held on June 16-17, and took stock of preparations for the conference. The conference will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday directed the district administration and the concerned officials to complete all the arrangements in a time bound manner. He also visited the Central University Campus and the ‘Paridhi Grih’.

Earlier, Thakur during an informal interaction with the media said that it is a matter of pride for the state that President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi are visiting Himachal Pradesh within a week.

Along with the Chief Minister, MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, BJP’s State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana and BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor were also present during visit.

20220608-054003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire guts 40 shanties in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

    YSRCP racing ahead to retain Badvel seat

    IAF chief Bhadauria tells commanders to be vigilant

    India’s Jan 2022 industrial production rises sequentially, YoY (Ld)