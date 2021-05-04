Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday thanked the Centre for approving six pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plants to the state.

With them, the total sanctioned oxygen plants rose to 13.

He said the plants would be set up in Palampur, Mandi, Rohru, Khaneri, Nahan and Solan towns. This would ensure adequate oxygen supply to about 1,400 beds.

Thakur said the Union government has also sanctioned seven oxygen plants for Dharamsala, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur and Tanda towns. Out of these plants, oxygen production has started in Dharamsala, Mandi and Shimla.

The Chief Minister said once fully functional the 13 plants would ensure adequate oxygen supply.

–IANS

