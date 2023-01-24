Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, this will be the first meeting between the two as last time Sukhu could not meet him due to Covid.

Sukhu on Monday had called on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India at New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President of India after becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh,” said the Chief Minister’s office.

He also meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, added the CMO.

The month-old Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled a key poll promise, with the Cabinet, at its first meeting, deciding to provide the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all government employees, covered under the defined contributory pension scheme or National Pension System (NPS), on the pattern of party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

This will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees, as per official statement.

