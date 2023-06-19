After flagging off 20 new e-buses of Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC), increasing the total number of e-buses in the town from 50 to 70, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu travelled in an e-bus from Chaura Maidan to the state Secretariat here to attend the Cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister told the media that HRTC operates 90 electric buses, comprising 50 in Shimla district. Recently, 15 e-buses were added to the HRTC fleet in Dharamsala.

The operational cost of these e-buses is approximately Rs 25 per km much lower than the diesel buses. By promoting e-mobility, carbon emissions will be reduced, contributing to environmental preservation, he said.

Sukhu said HRTC has issued a tender for 75 Type-I e-buses for Shimla and Nadaun towns, and technical specifications have been finalised for 225 Type-II e-buses to replace the existing diesel buses.

He said the government would replace the entire fleet of 1,500 HRTC buses with e-buses in a phased manner and necessary infrastructure was also being set up. Also, these e-buses would also be plied on tourist circuits as well.

The Chief Minister said the government was aiming to transform Himachal Pradesh into a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026, for which provisions have been made in the state budget.

