INDIA

Himachal CM visits rain-hit villages

NewsWire
0
0

Amid heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday visited the Sihunta area in Chamba district where rescue and relief camps have been set up for three-dozen families of four panchayats whose houses were damaged due to rains and landslides.

The Chief Minister met with the families and assured them of all the possible help. He also directed the authorities to extend every essential daily need items to them.

Thakur said that after a survey was conducted, it was found that their houses were not safe to reside, adding that appropriate and safe land would also be identified to rehabilitate them permanently.

The district administration and local revenue authorities are assessing the losses. All affected families would be provided with compensation assistance, an official statement said.

Thakur said that NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies have been deployed for relief measures. Due to unprecedented rains in the Bhattiyat area, a loss to link roads has been estimated at Rs 24 crore.

A Central team has also visited the affected areas and conducted a survey to assess the losses. Similarly, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has also suffered damage to various drinking water supply schemes amounting to Rs 22.11 crore.

20220829-181605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes on the rise in India, warns report

    Enjoy regional flavours of biryani

    Kerala: Amid NCP-Left Front rift, Pawar to take final call

    Rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu, NDRF on alert