Amid heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday visited the Sihunta area in Chamba district where rescue and relief camps have been set up for three-dozen families of four panchayats whose houses were damaged due to rains and landslides.

The Chief Minister met with the families and assured them of all the possible help. He also directed the authorities to extend every essential daily need items to them.

Thakur said that after a survey was conducted, it was found that their houses were not safe to reside, adding that appropriate and safe land would also be identified to rehabilitate them permanently.

The district administration and local revenue authorities are assessing the losses. All affected families would be provided with compensation assistance, an official statement said.

Thakur said that NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies have been deployed for relief measures. Due to unprecedented rains in the Bhattiyat area, a loss to link roads has been estimated at Rs 24 crore.

A Central team has also visited the affected areas and conducted a survey to assess the losses. Similarly, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has also suffered damage to various drinking water supply schemes amounting to Rs 22.11 crore.

