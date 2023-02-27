BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Himachal CM wants timely forest clearances for development projects

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for timely forest clearances for expediting ongoing development projects in the state.

Sukhu urged him to ensure early forest approvals in a time-bound manner for construction of heliports and green corridors as mandated by the state government for making Himachal ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025 and other major ongoing projects.

The tough geological conditions of the state necessitate constructing heliports not only to facilitate tourists but also to cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise. A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports, he urged the Union Minister.

The state government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing the necessary infrastructure for it by constructing an adequate number of e-charging stations. Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and state highways. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target, said the Chief Minister.

Pending forest clearances create unnecessary delays in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads and bridges and ropeways, etc. He urged that these approvals should be given as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister advocated that the state forest officers should work in unison with the central-level officers and should take up the cases pending with the ministry so that approval can be accorded on time.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the state’s water reservoirs, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism guidelines, an official statement by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Union minister assured all possible help to the state, it added.

20230227-173802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top US trade body to help India become global chip manufacturing...

    T.V. Narendran takes over as CII President for 2021-22

    RIL arm acquires stake in Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393...

    Equities settle marginally down; banking stocks top losers (Ld)