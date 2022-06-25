Amid escalating war of words between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday asked one of the ministers to stay in his ‘Khalti’ (skin).

Vikramaditya Singh said that this ‘unbridled’ Minister of the BJP, Rakesh Pathania, has no sense of the dignity of the language. “The public knows the way he speaks. He used words like the ‘father’ of the Congress for former MP late Ram Swaroop. The Leader of the Opposition did not use any inappropriate language. The Congress will give a befitting reply. Rakesh Pathania is shocked by the activism of Nikka (Ranbir Singh Nikka).”

Ranbir Singh Nikka (BJP), who is a political rival of Pathania, had levelled serious corruption charges against the Minister. Nikka was denied party ticket in the last Assembly elections held in 2017.

Vikramaditya said, Nikka will fight politically and will also answer all his questions. “Instead of talking about his achievements, the Chief Minister is attacking the family of the opposition leader. Mukesh Agnihotri is not alone, the entire Congress party is with him. The BJP had to face defeat in the by-elections, they will meet the same fate in the upcoming assembly elections,” the Congress leader said.

He also said that no work has been done in the state in four-and-a-half years. “People are suffering from problems like unemployment, inflation. The CM and his ministers are making such remarks to divert the attention of the public. The Congress will not accept this,” the Congress MLA added.

