Himachal court pulls up roadways over dues settlement

Shimla, Jan 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday reprimanded state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for not giving retirement benefits to retired employees in time.

Disposing of a petition by Ranjit Singh, Justice Anoop Chitkara said the attitude of HRTC towards low-level retired employees is pathetic, insulting and insensitive as despite being working sincerely throughout their lives, the retired employees have to approach the court for release of their post-retirement benefits.

The court expressed surprise that instead of expressing gratitude to its employees by making timely payments, HRTC is willing to spend money on litigation.

It directed the roadways to expeditiously settle all pending cases of retired employees and pay the dues to all within three months of retirement.

However, the judge clarified that HRTC, while disbursing the retirement benefits, should ensure that no disciplinary inquiry or other issue is pending against the retired employees.

The court also directed that in case of default, an official or employee found responsible for the delay without any proper explanation will have to pay compensation at the rate of Rs 100 per day.

It said that apart from this compensation, HRTC will have to pay interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, compoundable monthly, from the first day of the fourth month of retirement until the entire amount is credited to the retired employee’s account.

