Himachal court seeks reply on ex-gratia for kin of Covid victims

Shimla, Sep 4 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to the state and directed it to file a reply within three weeks regarding financial help being extended to the next of kin of those who died due to Covid-19.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order on a petition of Advocate Tarun Pathak, who said that after declaring it a pandemic in March the government had provided Rs 4 lakh in case of death due to the virus.

Later, the ex gratia was withdrawn. But the Bihar government is still providing it to the families of those affected by coronavirus.

He said the financial relief could be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund or the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Keeping in view the minimal number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, it would not put much financial burden on the state to pay ex gratia to the families of the deceased.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on October 1.

