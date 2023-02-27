The Himachal Pradesh government has geared up to mitigate the drought-like situation in the wake of the dry weather across the state owing to insufficient snow and rains.

A meeting was organised here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena to discuss the strategy to tackle water shortage.

The Chief Secretary has taken a report of the situation from the District Commissioners.

He reviewed the damages and loss caused to Agriculture and Horticulture Departments due to scanty snow and rains.

He directed the Jal Shakti department to collect information about the drinking water supply schemes likely to be hit.

Saxena stressed upon the preservation of traditional water bodies and to upkeep them on priority, an official statement said.

It added directions were issued to the Forest Department to be equipped with their men and machinery to face any situation due to forest fires during the summer.

“The departments should work in close tie-up with the State Disaster Management Department and should be ready to take timely action during any unforeseen calamities which may arise due to dry spell,” Saxena said.

The Chief Secretary also appealed to the people to avoid wastage of water and to use it judiciously.

Meanwhile, cold is likely to grip the state again with heavy rain forecast in the next two days by the Met Office.

“Some areas in the state are likely to experience rainfall or thunderstorms with squall or hail from February 28,” a Meteorological Department official said.

He said heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely to occur in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti on March 1.

20230227-201401