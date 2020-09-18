Himachal gives green signal to reopen schools from Sept 21

Shimla, Sep 18 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to reopen educational institutions outside the containment zones in the state, from September 21 as per the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was decided that the institutes would open with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff for students from class IX to XII, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

For this, written consent of the parents or guardians of the student is mandatory.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to start BSc (Honours) in forestry in Government College for Forestry and Horticulture in Mandi district from this session.

–IANS

vg/sdr/bg