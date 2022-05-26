The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna.

The scheme would be run through joint efforts of the Centre and state governments. It envisions significant improvement in nutritional status of mothers and children through multiple intensified interventions converging stake holders.

The state government has done consultations with the NITI Aayog to realise this scheme with a budget outlay of Rs 65 crore. It would be a milestone in curtailing childhood malnutrition by combating illnesses such as diarrhoea, pneumonia and anemia.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 50 per cent concession in fare to women passengers in state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) ordinary intra-state buses. Announcement in this respect was made by the Chief Minister on Himachal Day i.e. April 15 in Chamba.

The Cabinet gave its approval to provide government guarantee in favour of HRTC for raising term loan of Rs 160 crore to buy 360 new buses and other transport vehicles. This would provide better transportation facilities to the commuters.

The Cabinet also decided to provide free domestic water supply facility to the people in rural areas from May 1.

It gave its approval to provide two free gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in addition to the refill provided at the time of gas connection.

Also, it gave approval for grant of Child Adoption Leave up to 12 weeks to the regular female employees of the government.

