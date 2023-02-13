Himachal Pradesh and Goa will work together to promote special packages designed for foreign and domestic tourism, and investment through mutual cooperation.

This was discussed at a meeting held between Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant.

Stressing on a joint strategy, Sukhu said Himachal and Goa are the best tourism states in India and have tremendous potential to become a combined unique destination for the world, thereby boosting the economy and creating more job opportunities.

A wide range of tourist-specific packages interlinking both the states will be designed, which will enhance foreign and domestic tourist influx in both states, he said.

Both states will also work on evolving a mechanism for the specific purposes in the area of tourism and trade, he said.

The leaders also discussed having a series of marine-mountain themed science workshops and student exchange programmes between the states to have a better understanding of the marine and mountain ecosystems.

