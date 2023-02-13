BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Himachal, Goa to join hands to promote tourism

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh and Goa will work together to promote special packages designed for foreign and domestic tourism, and investment through mutual cooperation.

This was discussed at a meeting held between Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant.

Stressing on a joint strategy, Sukhu said Himachal and Goa are the best tourism states in India and have tremendous potential to become a combined unique destination for the world, thereby boosting the economy and creating more job opportunities.

A wide range of tourist-specific packages interlinking both the states will be designed, which will enhance foreign and domestic tourist influx in both states, he said.

Both states will also work on evolving a mechanism for the specific purposes in the area of tourism and trade, he said.

The leaders also discussed having a series of marine-mountain themed science workshops and student exchange programmes between the states to have a better understanding of the marine and mountain ecosystems.

20230213-185201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘US market impact for Sensex to cross 60K’

    Centre notifies scheme for funding PPP projects’ development

    Vivo moves Delhi HC challenging freezing of its bank accounts by...

    PNB signs MOU with IndianOil for E-dealer financing