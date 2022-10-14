INDIA

Himachal government’s performance earns both bouquets and brickbats: Survey

NewsWire
Almost 36 per cent respondents have termed the performance of the current BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, where polls will be held on November 12, as poor, while almost 35 per cent describe it as good, as per an opinion poll.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s performance has been rated as good by 35.2 per cent of respondents, according to opinion poll conducted by CVoter for ABP News.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are to be held on November 12 while results would be announced on December 8.

Asked about the performance of the state government in Himachal Pradesh, 35.9 per cent respondents described it as poor, while 34.9 per cent respondents termed its performance as good, while 29.1 per cent as average.

The percentages have been derived after taking the average of two percentage figures, as respondents were surveyed in September and October.

On Thakur’s performance as Chief Minister, 35.2 per cent of respondents described it as good.

However the percentage of respondents who found his performance as poor were a close behind at 34.6 per cent.

As many as 30.1 per cent respondents found the Chief Minister’s performance average, according to the ABP CVoter survey.

