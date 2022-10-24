Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday felicitated people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a message, the Governor said Diwali is the festival of lights, which symbolises joy and happiness and light over darkness.

He expressed hope that this festival brings joy and happiness into the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister, while extending his greetings, expressed hope that the ‘Festival of Lights’ would shower enlightenment on the people of and would bring prosperity to them, besides strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and unity.

