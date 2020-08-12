Canindia News

Himachal Governor, CM felicitate people on Janamashtami

Shimla, Aug 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami.

Extending best wishes, Dattatraya said the people should follow the path of virtue shown by Lord Krishna and strengthen society and the nation by contributing to the well-being of people.

In a message, Thakur said the teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna are more relevant in the present context.

“We all should follow them to lead a successful life,” he added.

