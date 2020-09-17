Himachal Governor, CM greet Modi on birthday

Shimla, Sep 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on behalf of the people.

Dattatreya said the Prime Minister’s vision, untiring effort and strong leadership has helped India scale new heights and the nation is bound to attain its past glory.

Wishing a long and healthy life, Dattatraya said the efforts and determination of the Prime Minister to make India a self-reliant and world power “is an inspiration for us”.

The Chief Minister in a statement said the nation is fortunate to have Narendra Modi as Prime Minister to guide this nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

–IANS

vg/dpb