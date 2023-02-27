HEALTHINDIA

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain and physical discomfort.

Shukla was rushed to Kailash Hospital located in Sector-27 of Noida late on Sunday night, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the hospital staff, his condition is stable and he has been kept under observation.

Shukla hails from Rudrapur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. He has been a four-time MLA, three-time Union Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

20230227-124805

