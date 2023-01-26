Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday inspected the parade and took a salute at an impressive parade led by Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles at the state-level Republic Day function here.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the occasion along with his Cabinet collageues.

The contingents of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibet Border Police, the Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, state police, the Home Guard, fire services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting development activities of departments were presented on the occasion.

Artistes of the Information and Public Relations Department performed a skit based on welfare programmers of the government.

The tableaux of the Tourism Department was given the first prize of Rs 10,000.

The Governor also presented prizes to participants.

Giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to voluntarily contribute for the Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

