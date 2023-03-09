Taking cognisance of rise in jaundice cases in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday directed Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel to provide status report.

At a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor here, the Governor issued instructions to further improve drinking water and other facilities for the students in the university.

He asked him to thoroughly investigate the real cause behind the spread of the jaundice and inform him about its status.

The Governor has also appealed to the students to maintain peace on the campus. He assured that he would personally monitor the issue.

