INDIALIFESTYLE

Himachal govt upgrading crematoriums in villages: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

The Himachal Pradesh government is in the process of upgrading crematoriums under the Mokshdham scheme in villages to enable locals conduct hassle-free last rites, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said.

At present, 457 ‘Mokshdhams’ are being refurbished by Panchayat Raj Institutions at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

The redevelopment of 477 crematoriums has been undertaken in the past five years at an estimated cost of Rs 16.50 crore, paving the way for a more spacious place for performing the rituals.

The highest number of 131 crematoriums have been constructed in Kangra, state’s largest district, followed by Chamba (127), Mandi (82), Kullu (49), Una (27), Shimla (20), Hamirpur (15) Kangra (131), Kullu (49), Una (27), Shimla (20), Solan (10), Bilaspur (9) and Solan (7).

As many as 100 ‘Mokshdhams’ would be refurbished each year with the creation of additional facilities like cremation shed, benches and pathways within the existing spaces, said Kanwar.

Funding of the project is being met through MNREGA, the state plan and funds allocated by the area Deputy Commissioner.

The construction cost and time of each Mokshdham vary from place to place, depending upon the size and existing facilities. In some cases, a ‘Mokshdham’ is constructed with an outlay of just Rs 1 lakh, while in populous villages the cost will run over Rs 10 lakh. On an average, Rs 5 lakh is being spent on a crematorium.

20220822-103006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drug peddler held in Hyderabad techie’s death case

    House gutted as electric bike explodes in Telangana

    Manager, partner of Hyderabad pub running beyond hours held after raid...

    Man, sister-in-law end life in suicide pact