Himachal Guv seeks PGIMER help to control corona in state

Shimla, July 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday discussed the Covid-19 situation in the hill state with Dr Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER in Chandigarh, and sought his advice to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor said that keeping in view the rise in corona cases in Himachal, the PGIMER should send a team of observers to study the functioning of Covid care centres in the hill state.

The Governor said the Covid parameters of his state were still far better than other states. The spread rate is less than five per cent.

He said 127,555 people in Himachal were tested for coronavirus, of which 124,568 tested negative.

He said 1,145 corona patients were cured whereas only 11 deaths were reported so far.

The Governor appreciated the efforts and arrangements made by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in fighting the coronavirus.

Dattatreya expressed happiness that the institute had conducted over 15,000 corona tests and started plasma therapy has to treat such patients.

He said tracing, testing and treatment were vital to tackle the epidemic.

Dr Jagat Ram said that the PGIMER had also started steroid therapy and was using indigenous machines to ensure less contact of health staff with corona patients.

