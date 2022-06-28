Criticising the ruling BJP for spending lakhs of rupees on a two-day training session for MLAs, the Goa Congress on Tuesday said it is unfortunate that Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who was the chief guest, did not question the Chief Minister and the assembly speaker about it.

“BJP government in Goa has pushed the state into bankruptcy. Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar should have advised bankrupt BJP Government’s Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to take training in austerity measures and protect democratic values,” Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said.

“It is unfortunate that Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar did not find it appropriate to question the Chief Minister and the Speaker for spending lakhs of rupees on two-day training sessions attended by hardly 10 MLAs. He (Arlekar) was the Speaker of Goa and is well versed with the infrastructure and facilities available at Goa Assembly Complex. He is also aware of the financial condition of the state,” he stated.

“Our leaders had raised an objection to hold the two-day training session in a five star hotel and getting the BJP and RSS propaganda agency onboard to hold the session,” he added.

He said that the BJP government is just not bothered about the common man and marginalised sectors. “Social welfare beneficiaries, sportspersons in indigent condition, Covid victims’ families, farmers are waiting to get financial assistance and compensation from the Government. Unfortunately, the BJP government is just pushing the event management agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its self-glorification,” Panjikar said.

20220628-183206