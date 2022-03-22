Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has said the teachings of the Dalai Lama gave the message of love, peace and humanity which needs to be followed.

He was speaking on the occasion of the enthronement ceremony of His Holiness the 43rd Sakya, Trizin Gyan Vajra Rinpoche, at Puruwala in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district.

Arlekar said there was a need to spread the teachings and ideas of the nearly 1,000-year old Sakya sect to create the spirit of positivity in the world.

“India is a peace-loving country and people here have a high sense of spirituality, which no one could take away from our culture. The country is known for its rich culture, traditions and has the oldest civilisation in the world,” said the Governor.

He said that the country has been a living example of religious tolerance, cooperation and non-violence for centuries.

The Governor said several cultures and civilisations have disappeared in the world and many more were on the verge of extinction.

“But, it was only our nation where culture was alive due to our preceptorism,” he added.

Quoting the example of Swami Vivekananda, he said that Swamiji went abroad only with spirituality which he spread not only in America but all over the world. Similarly, the message given by Lord Buddha became an example for the whole world, he added.

On the occasion, the 41st Guru Gondma Tichen Rinpoche of Sakay Samaj, the 41st Guru Teijin Rinpoche and the 43rd Guru Shri Gyan Vajra Rinpoche also gave their blessings on the occasion.

