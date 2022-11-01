Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Congress is a party which has misled the people for 75 years.

“The reality of such a deceitful party has been known to the public and this is the reason why today people have completely rejected the Congress. The BJP is the only good option with the people for governance and public welfare,” he told the media.

The Minister said the double engine government has brought all-around balanced development to Himachal Pradesh, be it the AIIMS in Bilaspur, the PGI Satellite Centre in Una, six medical colleges, a bulk drug park and a medical device park, all these achievements have created new opportunities for employment and investment in Himachal.

“In the last five years, an investment of Rs 41,000 crore has come in Himachal Pradesh. Due to the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a power centre in the world.”

Singh said at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the world’s largest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to the people and on the same lines the Himcare scheme in Himachal has been implemented by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state, which is an excellent example of the work of the double engine government.

Talking on the old pension scheme (OPS), a major poll issue in the state, the Union minister said had the Congress been so serious on this subject, it could have been implemented during the previous Virbhadra government.

“We also need to note here that the decision to abolish OPS in 2004 was taken by the then Virbhadra government and now the Congress is trying to get political mileage on this issue around the polls by misleading the employees.”

Taking into consideration the all-round development of the state by the double engine government, the BJP is sure to come back to power again as the aspirations of the people have been met by the sensitive approach of the government befitting cross section of people.

The hill state will go to the polls for the BJP-ruled 68-member assembly on November 12.

