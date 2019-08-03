Himachal HC issues notice on road safety

Shimla, Aug 7 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the State Transport Development and Road Safety Council Chairman over improvement in safety norms for school transport vehicles.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed this order on a petition of Poonam Gehlot.

She said child safety was the obligation of the state and the implementation of motor vehicle laws and road safety of children was its responsibility.

The court listed the matter for the next hearing after four weeks.

