The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notice to the Forest Secretary, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, the National High Authority of India, among others, for illegal dumping of muck in the Govind Sagar lake and its rivulets while constructing the four-lane Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Madan Lal.

The petitioner said illegal muck dumping is being carried out in the lake and he had made various representations and complaints to the authorities but they paid no heed to the complainants.

The petitioner pleaded that Govind Sagar reservoir, situated in Bilaspur and Una districts, has been named after the 10th Sikh Guru. The lake is an important fishery reserve.

The illegal dumping of muck in the reservoir has adversely effected the production of fish and resultantly, the fishermen are not being able to earn their livelihood. The petitioner alleged that as per a study conducted by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), the fish production has drastically reduced from 1,492 metric tons in 2014 to 250 metric tons in 2022.

This drastic reduction in the fish production has badly affected the livelihood of more than 3,000 local families.

The petitioner prayed that respondents be directed to remove illegal muck dumped in the lake and also from its rivulets.

The court has directed the respondents to ensure that there is no illegal dumping of muck in the lake and adjourned the case for June 12.

20230522-193805