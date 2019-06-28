Himachal launches anti-drug mobile app, helpline

Shimla, June 30 (IANS) In a bid to crack down on the drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched a mobile app called ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ and a toll-free helpline number 1908 for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

“Anyone can register a complaint against a drug peddler through the ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ app,” a government spokesperson told IANS.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state by ensuring effective law enforcement.

Thakur said a major part of the state’s anti-drug strategy focused on certain drugs originally derived from plant sources such as cannabis and opium and added that his government had taken stringent steps against cultivation of these plants in the state.

–IANS

vg/niy/rtp