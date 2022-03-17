INDIA

Himachal pharma company gets 1 month time to deposit fine

By NewsWire
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed one-month time extension for a pharma company operating in Himachal Pradesh to deposit the environmental fine.

Earlier, the tribunal had slapped a fine of Rs 14,50,000 on ‘Polluter Pays’ principle against the pharma company Qurx Pharmaceuticals.

In the fresh application, the company sought time to make the deposit of environmental compensation which was imposed for discharge of polluted water.

“The Tribunal permitted the quantum of compensation to be re-visited subject to the applicant depositing 50 per cent of the amount for which time was fixed,” read the order passed by the NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

Accordingly, the application has been disposed of.

