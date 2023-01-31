INDIA

Himachal Police paper leak case: CBI raids 50 locations in 7 states

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 50 locations across seven states in connection with its investigation into the leaking of question papers for the written examinations for the post of constables in Himachal Pradesh police.

The raids were conducted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The CBI said that during searches, incriminating documents have been recovered.

The CBI registered two cases on January 30 at the request of the Himachal Pradesh government and took over the investigation from the police.

During investigation and scrutiny of documents, the alleged role of various middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, etc., were revealed.

It was alleged that they were operating the nexus of leaking of examination papers in an organised manner.

