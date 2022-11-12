BJP leader and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his wife and two daughters cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday.

They cast their votes at a polling booth in Seraj in Mandi district. From Seraj, four-time lawmaker Thakur is in fray again.

After casting the vote, Thakur urged the voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy”.

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

“My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal,” he added.

Over 50 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh will exercise their franchise on Saturday to elect the 68-member Assembly in the single-phase poll that began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

