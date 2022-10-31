INDIA

Himachal polls: Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery worth Rs 18 crore seized

Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery worth Rs 18 crore have been seized by the police, and the Excise and Mining departments since the model conduct came into force for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, cash amounting to Rs 31,80,800 and 2,109 litres of illicit liquor, worth Rs 6,16,832 ,was seized, a spokesperson for the Election Department said.

Besides, the police seized charas and heroin of Rs 9,29,950.

The spokesman said that during the inspection by the Income Tax Department, Rs 16,00,000 cash and gold valued at Rs 1,56,345 was also seized. The Excise Department also seized 2,046.175 litres of illicit liquor, worth Rs 12,05,605.

A total of 148 cases of illegal mining with a fine of Rs 5,80,600 were imposed by the Mining Department since the model code of conduct came into force. The police have also collected a fine of Rs 19,34,600 in 342 cases under the Mining Act so far.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc, of Rs 18,00,27,608 have been seized by different law enforcement agencies, added the spokesperson.

