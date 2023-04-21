INDIA

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap resigns

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kashyap has resigned from the post. According to sources, Suresh Kashyap has submitted his resignation to the party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

As per sources, in his letter submitted to Nadda, Kashyap has cited “personal reasons” for leaving the post. However, his resignation is being considered as a sign of major reshuffle in the state unit of Himachal Pradesh BJP.

After the defeat in state assembly elections last year, the BJP now does not want to take any risk further regarding Himachal Pradesh in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Therefore, the BJP is likely to reorganise the party’s state unit in the coming days.

Suresh Kashyap himself is a Lok Sabha MP from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and it is believed that the party may reatin him as candidate again in 2024.

However, Suresh Kashyap’s tenure as state president had been disappointing for the party. After Kashyap was made the president of Himachal Pradesh BJP in 2020, the BJP lost in by-elections to Mandi Lok Sabha seat and several assembly constituencies in 2021.

