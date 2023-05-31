INDIA

Himachal Pradesh Governor inspects strategic Kiratpur-Manali road project

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday inspected the undergoing strategically important Kiratpur-Manali road highway project and as well as the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri rail line project implemented by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited of New Delhi.

The Governor inspected the underground railway crossing at Bharari and tunnel number one at Kiratpur, which is 1.8-km long.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the Kiratpur to Manali road project is of great significance and of strategic importance. “This project will also give wings to tourism sector in the state,” Shukla said.

He said that the locals would also be facilitated and the possibility of employment at the local level will also increase.

He thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for the road project.

Expressing contentment, he said that the work of five tunnels between Kiratpur and Mandi has been completed and five more tunnels would be opened within the next three months.

He directed authorities to complete work within the stipulated time.

On this occasion, Varun Chari, Project Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), apprised the Governor about the progress of the project.

Anmol Nagpal, Project Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, said that a 20-km track would be laid by the end of the year.

