Himachal Pradesh has procured Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be held from June 14 to 18, a government official said on Sunday.

This vaccine would be utilized before June 21. After this, the fourth phase of vaccination for 18 and above years will start as per the vaccine supplied by the government of India.

For June 14, a total 266 vaccination centers have been set up and 25,951 people have taken online appointment.

Private vaccination centres — Fortis Hospital in Kangra and Bhardwaj Hospital in Solan — have been providing vaccine on payment.

–IANS

vg/sdr/