Himachal regularises 6,500 PTA teachers’ services

Shimla, June 25 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh cabinet here on Thursday gave in-principle approval to regularise services of 6,500 PTA, 3,300 PAT and 97 PARA teachers in various government schools.

It also approved the draft scheme for interest subvention on working capital loan for the hospitality sector to revive the tourism industry, adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, tourism units paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) up to Rs 1 crore will be entitled for a maximum loan of Rs 50 lakh, those paying GST between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore for at least one year ending March 31 will be entitled for up to Rs 75 lakh loan.

The units paying GST above Rs 3 crore would be eligible for Rs 1 crore loan, an official statement said.

Small registered tourism units will also be eligible for a maximum loan of Rs 15 lakh.

The loan period will be for four years with interest subvention of 50 per cent each for first two years.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also decided that the Transport Department would draft an interest subvention scheme for working capital on the analogy of the Tourism Department.

