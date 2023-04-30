INDIA

Himachal regularises services of contractual employees

The Himachal Pradesh government has regularised services of contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as of March 31, it was announced on Sunday.

Also, those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30 will also be regularised after that.

The government has also decided to regularize services of the daily waged workers, who have completed four years of service as of March 31. Those who are due to complete four years of services by September 30 will also be regularised accordingly.

All notifications have been issued by the government, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the present government is committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit the employees.

He said despite the precarious financial conditions of the state, three per cent dearness allowance has already been released to the employees and pensioners.

Sukhu said the government has also fulfilled the longstanding demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees. This decision has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees.

