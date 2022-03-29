Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and sought extension of timeline of the Smart City Mission till September 30 to enable the state to award all works.

He said the state would complete awarding a majority of works by March and some projects needed clearances under the Forest Conservation Act that caused the delay.

Bhardwaj further requested to consider funding the state on 90:10 pattern under the Smart City Project as it faces several challenges being a hill state.

He said the state is not in a position to contribute Rs 1,000 crore for both Shimla and Dharamsala under the Smart City Mission. “Himachal Pradesh is getting funds on 90:10 pattern under various government schemes like AMRUT and Swachh Bharat Mission.”

He demanded enhancement of allocation under AMRUT 2.0 scheme and thanked the government of India for covering all 68 urban local bodies and cantonment boards along with Shimla and Kullu towns.

The Union Minister heard the demands and assured of all possible assistance, an official statement said.

20220329-170803