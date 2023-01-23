Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday sought an assistance of Rs 350 crore from the Centre for the completion of the Phina Singh medium irrigation project that started in 2011.

Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, called on Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Kushvinder Vohra here and held discussions for strengthening the irrigation sector in the state besides requesting for liberal assistance for it.

He said the Phina Singh project in Nurpur in Kangra district was started at an initial cost of Rs 204 crore in 2011, which has now escalated to Rs 646 crore.

The state has spent Rs 283 crore from its own resources for executing the project. Agnihotri requested for releasing Rs 350 crore at the earliest so that this project can be completed on priority. He added this project is on the priority list of the Union government as well.

Agnihotri also requested for providing speedy approval for the Beet Area Irrigation Scheme, Phase-II in Una district, to be completed with an outlay of Rs 75 crore.

He said the Phase -1 of this project had been completed by the state from its own resources. He said the Nadaun irrigation scheme will be completed in a time-bound manner within the next two to three months.

He extended an invitation to the CWC Chairman to visit the state along with his team of experts to explore possibilities for strengthening the existing schemes and to prepare a roadmap for future planning and implementation of new irrigation schemes, wherever feasible.

The Sukhahar and Jwalaji irrigation schemes were also discussed during the meeting and it was apprised that funds were not being received for the channelisation works of rivulets.

He said more focus was required on flood control measures to be adopted and channelising the rivulets.

The CWC Chairman assured of all possible support to the state.

20230123-162603