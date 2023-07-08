INDIA

Himachal sees heavy rains, rivers in spate

The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday experienced moderate to heavy rains and all the major rivers and their tributaries were in spate, officials said.

There could be extremely heavy rainfall at many places in the state till Sunday, the Met office warned.

There were reports of link road closure in interiors of Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts, hampering movement of traffic.

More than 90 roads have been affected across the state due to the rainfall, said officials.

Under the influence of active western disturbance, intense spells of precipitation are likely with possibility of isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts till July 9, an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

Very heavy rainfall in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur districts were reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

A government spokesperson told IANS the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries were in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

These rivers enter Punjab and Haryana.

